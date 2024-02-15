Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA's cashflows to turn negative next month, chief says

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2024 10:43

 Cashflows at the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, will turn negative next month and its financial problems will accelerate in April if funding suspended by a number of countries does not resume, the head of the agency said on Thursday.

"We will hit a negative cashflow as from March and then it will be accelerated in April unless this frozen contribution is unlocked," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini told Irish national broadcaster RTE before a meeting in Dublin with the country's foreign minister.



Related Tags
UNRWA Headline
Italy says Israel killing too many civilians in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 10:59 AM
IDF, security forces arrest 12 throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 10:24 AM
France's Macron to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Jordan's King in Paris
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:48 AM
Kremlin says US warning of Russian nuclear weapons in space is a trick
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:46 AM
Ukraine's air defense shoots down 13 out of 26 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:33 AM
Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 08:30 AM
US defense sec. urges Gallant to ensure safety of civilians in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 04:19 AM
US lawmaker subpoenas Commerce Department over firearms export documents
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 03:00 AM
Tom Suozzi beats Israeli-American Mazi Pilip in NY election
By BEN SALES/JTA
02/15/2024 01:15 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile - KCNA
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 11:36 PM
NYPD search for suspect after beating Jewish man with metal bat
By MICHAEL STARR
02/14/2024 11:19 PM
EU countries close to agreement on new Russia sanctions, diplomats say
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 09:49 PM
Germany: Israeli offensive on Rafah would be humanitarian catastrophe
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 09:47 PM
US condemns Israel demolition of leader's home in east Jerusalem
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 08:19 PM
US expects Israel to allow flour shipment into Gaza, White House says
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 07:54 PM