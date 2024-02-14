Iran simulates destruction of Israel Air Force's Palmahim air base

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a simulation of destroying Israel's Palmahim Air Base on Monday, Iranian state media Tasnim reported.

The IRGC celebrated "Guards Day," the anniversary of the Iranian Revolution 45 years ago, by blasting ballistic missiles at a simulation version of one of Israel's bases for the Israel Air Force.

The simulation was performed as part of an overall show and celebration for Guard's Day, shooting missiles from submarines and boats in a naval showcase. The replica model of the airbase was built in the Iranian desert, MEMRI reported.

New missiles, the Emad and Qadr, were announced on the occasion of their national holiday. The missiles allegedly increased accuracy and range among other aspects of missile production, according to Iranian state media

Why did the IRGC target the Palmahim Air Base?

Iranian media claim the Palmahim Air Base was selected as it "is the main location of the F-35 fighter jets of the Zionist regime." Palmahim is a critical base in Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced from the Palmahim base that Israel would not hesitate to attack Iran, in a clear message to the nation responsible for funding all proxies launching attacks on Israel, and sending agents to assassinate Israelis and Jewish people worldwide.

The IRGC reportedly used measurements of the area of the air base to build their targets and size the new missiles.

MEMRI cited local reports that “this is an illustration of what the IRGC can do […] if Iran’s territory is attacked.” State media also reported that the Emad liquid fuel missiles were far more explosive. The outlet claims that the missiles are able to destroy targets at 1700 km within a small margin.

IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami boasted alleged success in launching long-range ballistic missiles from a warship for the first time.

“This new achievement increases the range of our naval influence and power to any desired location because our ocean-traversing warships can be at any point in the oceans,” he said. “There will be no safe place for any power that wants to create insecurity for us.”