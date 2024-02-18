Jerusalem Post
At least three dead in Russian assaults on Ukraine cities, officials say

By REUTERS

Russian forces shelled and fired missiles at a series of cities in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three people and leaving others under the rubble of shattered buildings, Ukrainian officials said.

Two cities close to the front line in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region -- Kramatorsk and Slovyansk -- came under fire.

The city council in Kramatorsk said on Telegram that a missile hit a section of town used for industry and individual houses, killing two people. Rescuers were combing the rubble for another person believed to be trapped beneath it.

Kramatorsk has been the scene of some of the deadliest attacks in the nearly two-year-old war, including the missile strike on the town's train station in April 2022 that killed 63 people.

