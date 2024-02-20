Jerusalem Post
Hamas gave confirmation that it delivered medicine to hostages - Qatari FM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2024 19:31

Hamas gave confirmation to Qatar that it had received medicine intended for the Israeli hostages and would begin delivering the medicine to them, Qatari Foreign Minister Majed Al Ansari revealed Tuesday night in a post on X.

Recently, the IDF discovered multiple shipments of medicine with hostages' names written on them, implying that the shipments never reached their intended target.



