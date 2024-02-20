Hamas gave confirmation that it delivered medicine to hostages - Qatari FM

Hamas gave confirmation to Qatar that it had received medicine intended for the Israeli hostages and would begin delivering the medicine to them, Qatari Foreign Minister Majed Al Ansari revealed Tuesday night in a post on X.

Official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari : Qatar received confirmation from Hamas medicines were received and delivery commenced to hostages in Gaza.#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/IikgdZc7oy — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) February 20, 2024

Recently, the IDF discovered multiple shipments of medicine with hostages' names written on them, implying that the shipments never reached their intended target.