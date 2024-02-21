Jerusalem Post
Israel, Hamas in Cairo for talks amid reports of Gaza 'compromise'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2024 19:20

Hamas has "softened its positions" in the negotiations for a hostage deal, Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the report, an Israeli delegation was expected to arrive in Cairo ahead of the talks. 

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz said on Wednesday, "There are attempts these days to promote a new outline for a deal, and initial signs indicate the possibility of moving forward."

"We will not miss any opportunity to bring the girls and boys home," he noted.

He added that "without an outline for a deal, Israel would operate during Ramadan." 

This is a developing story.

