Israel could continue its war on Hamas during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday afternoon.

"Hamas terrorists and leaders must know: Gaza will not have cities of refuge, above or underground," the minister said in an address. "The fire could continue into the month of Ramadan.

"If the hostages are not returned, we will expand the war into Rafah. We are preparing for this, working in collaboration with our partners including Egypt.

Gantz further addressed the issue of displacing over a million fleeing Palestinians in Rafah, saying that Israel will "evacuate the population to safe areas - and start operating."