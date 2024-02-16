Jerusalem Post
Israel's war on Hamas could continue during Ramadan, Gantz warns

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel could continue its war on Hamas during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday afternoon.

"Hamas terrorists and leaders must know: Gaza will not have cities of refuge, above or underground," the minister said in an address. "The fire could continue into the month of Ramadan.

"If the hostages are not returned, we will expand the war into Rafah. We are preparing for this, working in collaboration with our partners including Egypt.

Gantz further addressed the issue of displacing over a million fleeing Palestinians in Rafah, saying that Israel will "evacuate the population to safe areas - and start operating."

Russia: US should wait for forensic tests before accusations on Navalny
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 04:38 PM
Red Sea shipping incident reported off Yemen's Mokha -UKMTO
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 04:16 PM
US VP: says Russia suffered more than 300,000 casualties in Ukraine war
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 04:05 PM
Germany-Ukraine security agreement seals support against Russia
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:04 PM
Withdrawing from southern Avdiivka gives no advantage to Russia- Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:01 PM
German government approves military participation in EU Red Sea mission
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 02:08 PM
US House committee subpoenas Harvard over antisemitism investigation
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:53 PM
UNHCR chief says Palestinian spillover into Egypt would be disaster
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:36 PM
WHO trying to get access to Gaza hospital after raid
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:29 PM
President Herzog lands in Germany to call for hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 12:08 PM
IDF arrests three suspects in West Bank, confiscate terror funds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 09:46 AM
IDF publishes the name of a fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 06:28 AM
The situation of the abductees is appalling working to return the them
By BARAK RAVID
02/16/2024 03:57 AM
Six killed in bombing in Rafah, Arab media report
By MAARIV
02/16/2024 03:42 AM
US VP to meet with Israel president, Iraqi PM in Munich
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:32 AM