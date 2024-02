Eight Israelis were wounded, including three severely, after gunshots were fired on Highway 1 near Ma'ale Adumim in central Israel, Israel Police confirmed early Thursday morning.

Police at the scene of the shooting outside of Maale Adumim, two terrorists were killed on the scene (Credit VIA MAARIV)

The two terrorists were killed on the scene of the attack, police said.

Paramedics are currently on the scene providing treatment for the wounded.

This is a developing story.