Serbian activist praised by Israel for hosting sports teams amid war

A Serbian activist has been acknowledged with a letter of appreciation from Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, for his contribution to facilitating Israeli sports teams after October 7.

Zoran Korać, a significant figure in fostering Israel-Serbia relations, has been acknowledged with a letter of appreciation from Katz in Jerusalem on Sunday. This recognition highlighted Korać's notable contributions, especially after the October 7th attacks. Korać facilitated training and competition opportunities in Belgrade for Israeli sports teams Maccabee Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem, with support from Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's government.

In October, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) announced that Israeli football clubs Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv would play their forthcoming "home" matches in the group stages of European tournaments in Serbia. This decision comes as Israel has been deemed unfit to host international competition matches by UEFA due to the ongoing security concerns amidst the conflict with Hamas.

In the letter, Katz said he would like to honor him for “your invaluable efforts in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the State of Israel and the Republic of Serbia.”

Promoting sports diplomacy and deepening the understanding between peoples

He added, “Your recent efforts in arranging events and hosting Israeli sports teams in Serbia, especially during these difficult times of war following the horrific terrorist attacks of October 7th, have not only promoted sports diplomacy but have also deepened the understanding between our people. Your contribution has been vital to building enduring cooperation and mutual respect between our states. Zoran Korać and Israel Katz. (credit: GPO)

“The State of Israel hereby extends its heartfelt gratitude for your commitment to fostering a solid Israel-Serbia relationship,” the letter concluded.

Moreover, Korać organized a visit for Balkan journalists to Southern Israel, providing firsthand insight into the impacts of the attacks. He played a central role in the enactment of Serbia's Jewish property restitution law in February 2016, addressing the restitution of Holocaust victims' property without legal heirs.

Korać is the founder and director of the Institute for Politics and Economics of Southeast Europe (IPESE), dedicated to promoting regional stability and prosperity through cooperation, research, and education. This honor from Israel's Foreign Minister is a testament to the enduring collaboration and mutual respect between Israel and Serbia, with Korać and President Vučić celebrated as true friends of Israel.