Overthrowing Israeli gov't 'a main goal,' says former IDF deputy chief

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2024 19:40

Former IDF deputy chief of staff and MK Yair Golan said that overthrowing the government was one of his main goals in a post on X on Saturday, citing an interview he did with Channel 12's Meet The Press.

In his post, Golan said, "There are two main goals at the moment. The first is to overthrow this government. The second goal is to unite the liberal democratic camp, and I intend to lead this union. The mistake made on November 22 will not be repeated. "

