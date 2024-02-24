Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Cabinet will convene to finalize Rafah invasion plan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the cabinet would meet at the beginning of next week to finalize a plan for an operation in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population, on a post on X on Saturday.

The prime minister said in the post, "We are working to obtain another outline for the release of our hostages, as well as the completion of the elimination of the Hamas battalions in Rafah. That is why I sent a delegation to Paris, and tonight, we will discuss the next steps in the negotiations."

He ended his statement by saying, "Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the achievement of all our goals in the war."



