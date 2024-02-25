Israel nearing Gaza hostage deal, soldier falls in southern Gaza
Official: Israel 'can work with' new Gaza hostage deal outline • Israel to send delegation to Qatar for hostage talks
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in battle in Gaza
IDF St.-Sgt. Nerya Belete, 21, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Sunday morning.
Belete served as a soldier in Sayeret Givati.
US, UK strike Houthi weapons, helicopter in Yemen
The strikes hit Houthi drones, air defense systems, and weapons storage facilities in several locations throughout Yemen.
The US and UK-led coalition struck sites belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Sana'a and other Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Saturday night.
The strikes targeted 18 targets at eight locations, including underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, kamikaze drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.
A statement by the UK Defense Ministry noted that the Royal Air Force targeted several very long-range drones identified through intelligence analysis at a former surface-to-air missile battery site several miles north-east of Sana'a. The RAF used Paveway IV precision-guided bombs against the drones and their launchers.
The strikes aimed to "further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their destabilizing and reckless attacks against US and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea, the Bab AI-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways. We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries," added Austin.
Houthis have carried out 45 attacks since mid-November
According to a joint statement by Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the Houthis have conducted over 45 attacks against commercial and naval vessels since mid-November.
"Our coalition of like-minded countries remains committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on commercial shipping and naval vessels," read the joint statement.
"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we will once again reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in the face of continued threats."
US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that "these strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian."
U.S. Forces, Allies Conduct Joint Strikes in Yemen— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 24, 2024
On Feb. 24, at approximately 11:50 p.m. (Sanaa Yemen time), U.S. Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted strikes… pic.twitter.com/hAQ8Ftkihp
The Houthis published a statement after the strikes saying that they targeted an American ship called the Torm Thor with naval missiles, as well as several US warships with UAVs. US CENTCOM had said earlier on Saturday that the USS Mason shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile launched into the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and that the missile was likely targeting the Torm Thor, a US-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker.
The Houthis stressed that they would "confront the American-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arab Seas in defense of our country, our people, and our nation."
Shortly after the strikes, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received reports of an attack in the Gulf of Aden, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.
Protesters complain of police brutality at demonstration demanding election
Videos from bystanders and Israeli media showed police forces whipping protesters as well as other forms of force.
At least 21 people were arrested at a protest on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv demanding new elections, Israel Police said Saturday night, with protesters saying police acted with excessive force, including an incident in which a mounted police officer whipped a protester on the head.
In their statement, the police said, "We continue our efforts to maintain public order in the face of protesters who continue to confront the police and refuse to obey our instructions in an attempt to block major roads that harm the routine residents of Tel Aviv and the surrounding area."
"Following the violations of public order, the demonstrators who were not part of the planned protest approved by the police confronted the police officers and continued to block roads," the statement continued.
During the removal of the demonstrators, measures were used to disperse demonstrations, including water cannons, according to reports.
The police ended their statement, saying, "Israel Police considers the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic country and allows protests as long as they are held within the framework of the law; at the same time, the police will not allow disturbances of any kind or damage to freedom of movement and any behavior that may endanger the safety of the public."
תיעוד: פרש משטרה מצליף בראשו של מפגין בקפלן@galdjerassi pic.twitter.com/neU5iqggvV— גלצ (@GLZRadio) February 24, 2024
Israel Police also referred to detainees as "troublemakers" in their statement, adding that "a number of protesters came with the purpose of confronting and hurting police, not for legitimate protest."
Videos from bystanders and Israeli media showed police forces whipping protesters as well as other forms of force.
'Voice of protesters will only grow stronger'
Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the violence at the protests on Saturday night, saying: "Tonight's police brutality against the demonstrators, including the families of the hostages, is dangerous and anti-democratic and cannot continue. The right to protest is a fundamental right and it cannot be denied to the protesters with batons and water cannons."
Hofshi Be'artzenu, an umbrella group for the movements calling for elections, condemned the violence on Saturday saying "In the spirit of the minister of the government of destruction, the police used water cannons and mounted police in a direct formation against citizens who were standing on sidewalks and did not resort to any violence."
"The voice of the citizens of Israel who are demanding to replace the failed leadership in the country's history will not be silenced, it will only grow stronger," added the group.
Moshe Radman, one of the central activists in the protests and one of the leaders of the anti-judicial reform protests last year, was filmed after being arrested on Saturday night stating "We only have a few weeks to dissolve the Knesset and kick out this government."
Dr. Elai Hogeg Golan from Kibbutz Kfar Aza who was seriously wounded on October 7 spoke at the protest on Saturday night, saying "I was sedated for almost two months and since then I've been in rehabilitation. We fought for our lives. Every day, every hour, and now, it's time to fight for our future, for this country that we love so much."
"When I woke up, I woke up to another country. A country that experienced an unimaginable loss. A country that has lost its trust in its leadership. A country whose prime minister nurtured Hamas for years, allowed the enemy to burn the fields, shoot rockets at the border communities, and refuses to take responsibility for the failure. Everyone is guilty, except him," said Golan. "I am shouting here today in the name of my friends, my family, my kibbutz, the hostages: Return the mandate to the people! Go to the polls now!"
Protests demanding elections were also held by the Shomrim al HaBayit HaMeshutaf organization in Jerusalem in front of the President's Residence.
Politicians, musicians and Hollywood actors gather in Hostages' Square rally
This demonstration came following an announcement that hostage deal negotiations made meaningful progress and that Hamas was willing to be more flexible with its demands.
The families of the hostages held a mass rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv with the slogan, "Choose the hostages," on Saturday night.
Singer Sagiv Cohen and child star Nati screened a special music video for the song "We Will Turn Every Stone" with the participation of the hostage families.
Additionally, singer Elin Golan performed a rendition of the song "I Have No Place" with eight-month-pregnant Michal Lubanov, the wife of Alex Lubanov, who is still in captivity in Gaza.
Eliyahu Liebman, the father of the hostage Eliakim Liebman and head of the Kiryat Arba council, offered a prayer for the peace of the soldiers and the return of the hostages.
On the stage, representatives from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, "We support the Israeli delegation in Paris in their mission to return all the hostages - dead and alive."
The rally included multiple keynote speakers as well.
Major General (Res.) Amiram Levin said, "I appeal from here to the decision makers: this is a historical choice, but only choosing the hostages will allow you to find an appropriate way to settle the score with our murderous enemy with a strong and united society and army behind you."
Yael Adar, the mother of Tamir Adar, who was murdered in captivity by Hamas and whose body is still being held in Gaza, spoke live from the parallel rally in Jerusalem: "I stand here and shout 'return them all' - the living to rehabilitation and the murdered to burial. You must return my murdered son along with all who have been killed and allow us, the devastated families, to rebuild ourselves. We paid the heaviest price - we will no longer get to kiss our loved ones on the forehead."
"We will never be able to change the past, but we have an opportunity for correction, and that is the return of all the hostages," she said. "The cabinet and its leader must allow the negotiating team to exhaust every chance for a deal, to continue the discussions at the Paris conference until an agreement is reached - we have no privilege to give up the chances"
Public figures attended the rally in solidarity
Hollywood star Michael Rapaport, who is currently in Tel Aviv, appealed to the rest of the world, saying. "It could have been any of us. You might think this is crazy because you have never been to Israel, or you are not involved in the politics of the Middle East, or for some other reason. So wake up. There is no justification, logic, or context. If you don't wake up, you make the world more dangerous. You are sending a message that terrorism can be justified."
Former Prime Minister and leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, also attended the rally in solidarity with the families.
"I have one sentence that stayed with me from the rally. That sentence was, ' I come here to be with the family that was born on October 7.'
It's a sad family, but it does not lose hope. We are here, and our hearts are on the outskirts of Gaza, in negotiations that must not fail in Paris. in an effort that cannot stop for a moment.
In the distance, you can hear the cheers and the righteous shouts that demand elections [at Kaplan], but it's quiet here. Sad and quiet and busy.
The family is waiting."
US reverses Pompeo doctrine, says West Bank settlements illegal
Pompeo posted on X in response that “Judea and Samaria are rightful parts of the Jewish homeland, and Israelis have a right to live there.”
The Biden administration declared that settlements are illegal, as it rescinded the “Pompeo doctrine” to underscore its objection to Israel’s declared intention to advance plans for 3,000 new homes in the West Bank.
“We’re disappointed in the announcement,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday during a joint press conference in Buenos Aires.
“It’s been longstanding US policy under Republican and Democratic administrations alike that new settlements are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace,” he said.
“They’re also inconsistent with international law. Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion. And in our judgment, this only weakens – it doesn’t strengthen – Israel’s security,” Blinken said.
His statement and a similar one issued by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby marked the first time, since US President Joe Biden took office, that his administration has spoken of the illegality of settlements.
Biden administration reverses Pompeo doctrine
Their words were a reversal from the highly publicized Trump administration policy in 2019, issued by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who declared that settlements are not inconsistent with international law. It has since been dubbed the “Pompeo doctrine.”
Pompeo posted on X in response that “Judea and Samaria are rightful parts of the Jewish homeland, and Israelis have a right to live there.”
Judea and Samaria are rightful parts of the Jewish homeland, and Israelis have a right to live there.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 23, 2024
President Biden's decision to overturn our policy and call Israeli 'settlements' illegal will not further the cause of peace. It rewards Hamas for its brutal attacks on October…
Biden’s “decision to overturn our policy and call Israeli ‘settlements’ illegal will not further the cause of peace,” Pompeo stated.
“It rewards Hamas for its brutal attacks [against Israel] on October 7 and punishes Israel instead. These Israeli communities are not standing in the way of peace; militant Palestinian terrorism is.”
US Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) accused Biden of reversing the policy by way of catering to pro-Palestinian voters in the swing state of Michigan as part of his reelection campaign for the White House.
“It’s shameful that the Biden administration reversed this and rewarded terrorists – all to help Biden’s poll numbers in Michigan,” he said.
At a press briefing, Kirby downplayed the significance of the Pompeo doctrine as he explained that a declaration of the illegality of West Bank settlements was “consistent over a range of Republican and Democratic administrations.”
He added that “if there’s an administration that is being inconsistent, it was the previous one.”
The European Union also opposed the Israeli step, with its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posting on X that Israeli settlement construction was “inflammatory and dangerous.”
“Settlements make Israelis and Palestinians less safe, fuel tensions, obstruct peace efforts, and constitute a grave breach of international law,” he posted.
Israel announced its plan to advance settlement building after Thursday’s terror attack near Ma’aleh Adumim next to a checkpoint heading into Jerusalem, in which one man was killed and over eight people injured.
“Let every terrorist plotting to harm us know that any raising of a hand against Israeli citizens will be met with a blow of death and destruction and the deepening of our eternal grip on the entire Land of Israel,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated.
He was one of several ministers who together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed late Thursday night to convene the Civil Administrations Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria this week.
Ma’aleh Adumim is due to receive authorization for the construction of an additional 2,350 housing units. The settlement, located off of Route 1 as it heads to the Dead Sea, is the third-largest Jewish city in the West Bank, with a population of over 38,000 according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.
The Efrat settlement, with a population of over 11,800 according to the CBS, is due to receive authorization for 694 new housing units. Efrat is located next to the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, from where the Ma’aleh Adumim attack terrorists originated.
The Kedar settlement, located next to Ma’aleh Adumim with a population of over 1,600, is slated to receive an additional 300 housing units.
The move came on the heels of US Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk’s meetings with Netanyahu, Gallant, and the War Cabinet on Thursday. It also comes as the International Court of Justice is debating the illegality of Israel’s “occupation” of the West Bank. Among the arguments in favor of illegality is Israel’s continued settlement construction, which opponents argue is proof that the Jewish state has already annexed the territory, a move which is illegal under international law.
West Bank heads praise approval to build new settlements
Shlomo Ne’eman, who heads the Yesha Council and the Gush Etzion Regional Council, praised the decision and asked Netanyahu to approve additional building beyond the 3,000 units.
“The development of Judea and Samaria is the appropriate response to anyone who tries to harm us or undermine our rights to the land. We hope that the rest of the housing units awaiting approval will be green-lighted as soon as possible,” he said.
"There is no need to wait for another deadly attack," Ne'eman said. "Our enemies should know that we do not cower from acts of terrorism. We must continue to develop and establish our hold on all parts of the Land of Israel."
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says