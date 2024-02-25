Jewish Agency gathers 200 leaders to discuss rebuilding Gaza border towns

In what they said was the largest gathering of global Jewish community leaders since the October 7 massacre, the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors assembled 200 Jewish leaders in Jerusalem on Sunday to discuss rehabilitation for the Gaza border towns.

The Jewish leaders had planned to visit Beeri, Nir Oz, Kfar Gaza, Sderot, Ofakim, and Ashkelon to view the sites impacted by the Hamas attacks and listen to survivor testimonies.

The tour is intended to help the leaders learn about the immediate and long term needs for rehabilitation, show solidarity with the victims, and to be better able to explain about the pogrom to their home communities.

The Board of Governors said it would review major Jewish Agency projects for rehabilitation, including Communities2Gether and the Fund for the Victims of Terror, the latter of which reportedly assisted 8,000 victims of the October 7 attack. The Agency said that during the conference it would honor employees whose family members were murdered, fell in battle during reserve duty, and who have family members held hostage.

"This week’s Board of Governors meeting is an expression of the unconditional love global Jewish communities have for the State of Israel," said Jewish Agency chairman of the executive Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog. "Their arrival at this difficult time is a moving show of solidarity. Since October 7th the Jews worldwide have been supporting, donating and bearing the horrific pain together with us."