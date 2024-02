Former Israeli finance minister Avraham Shochat passed away at age 88 early on Wednesday.

Shochat served as finance minister twice, first under Yitzhak Rabin (1992-1996) and second under Ehud Barak (1999-2001).

A long-time resident of southern Israel, he helped found Kibbutz Nahal Oz and served as mayor of Arad for twenty years.

He was survived by his three children and seven grandchildren.