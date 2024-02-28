Jerusalem Post
UNLV police end Israeli professor's black holes lecture after protest

By MICHAEL STARR

An Israeli physics professor's lecture on black holes was ended by University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus police after pro-Palestinian protesters burst into the room on Tuesday afternoon, Professor Asaf Peer told The Jerusalem Post.

Peer said that he was 15 minutes into the talk when a group of protesters entered the room with banners and flags. He invited them to stay and learn about black holes and that they could talk about unrelated issues after the lecture.

The protesters continued to shout, and the campus police were summoned. Peer said that the police told him that they could not remove the protesters because it was a public event and their expulsion would constitute an infringement of free speech rights. Campus police instead ended the lecture and escorted him off campus for his own safety.

"I did not feel unsafe, and I was surprised that the police decided to end the event instead of removing the protestors from the room," said Peer.

UNLV did not immediately respond to request for comment

