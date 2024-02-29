Jerusalem Post
Israel says still reviewing access to Al Aqsa over Ramadan

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 29, 2024 15:36

According to a government spokesperson, Israel is reviewing possible curbs on access to Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem over the upcoming Ramadan fasting month.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said last week there would be a quota for members of Israel's 18% Muslim minority who wish to take part in peace prayers at Al Aqsa. But Israel's top-rated Channel 12 TV reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would overrule Ben-Gvir.

"The specific issue of prayer on the Temple Mount, in Al Aqsa, is currently still under discussion by the cabinet," government spokesperson Avi Hyman said in a briefing on Thursday. He added that a final decision would take security and public health, as well as the freedom of worship, into account.

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir posted on X that any attempt to override his authority would amount to a "capitulation to terror," and urged Netanyahu to deny the Channel 12 report.

