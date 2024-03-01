Argentinian President Milei shares cryptic Torah verse to X

Argentina's newly inaugurated President, Javier Milei, made waves on X after posting a message quoting the Hebrew scriptures on Friday.

Milei has frequently spoken about his love for Judaism and his wish to convert after finishing his term in office.

VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO pic.twitter.com/PmInIFdmrW — Javier Milei (@JMilei) March 1, 2024

He posted, in Hebrew, Exodus 34:1, "Chisel out two stone tablets like the first ones, and I will write on them the words that were on the first tablets, which you broke."

This was accompanied by "VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO" written three times. The statement translates as "Long live freedom."

There was no accompanying explanation.