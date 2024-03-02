Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan

By REUTERS

The Palestinian Authority hopes a ceasefire can be agreed in the Gaza war in time for Ramadan, its foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Tukrey, Maliki said the PA would be "the only legitimate authority" to run Gaza after the war. The PA, which exercises limited self rule in parts of the West Bank, lost control of Gaza to the Hamas terrorist group in 2007.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators over a possible ceasefire in Gaza, with the aim of halting fighting in time for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, due to begin this year on March 10.

Unofficial reports put Iran election turnout around 40%
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 08:21 AM
Bomb threat forces Jewish Florida students to evacuate school bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2024 07:14 AM
US military says conducted strike against Houthi missile from Yemen
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 06:00 AM
White House: Hopes for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war by Ramadan
By REUTERS
03/02/2024 01:13 AM
UK's Sunak says democracy being 'deliberately undermined'
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 08:08 PM
Ambrey says it has reports of incident involving Rubymar cargo ship
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 07:57 PM
Islamic State attack kills one Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 07:53 PM
Argentinian President Milei shares cryptic Torah verse to X
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2024 07:13 PM
Israel FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan over Kurd massacres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2024 07:10 PM
Herzi Halevi observes IDF VR counter-terrorism training
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2024 05:07 PM
Search for missing 9-year-old girl will continue through Shabbat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2024 05:03 PM
Benny Gantz: Israel united for IDF victory, draft must be done correctly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2024 04:36 PM
Russia says it test fired Yars nuclear ballistic missile - TASS
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 03:33 PM
Russian, Turkish ministers discuss Middle East, North Africa, Black Sea
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 02:25 PM
Brazil says Israel's action in Gaza beyond 'ethical or legal limits'
By REUTERS
03/01/2024 02:24 PM