The US military on Saturday carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza, two US officials said.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the airdrop was carried out using three C-130 planes.

One of the officials said more than 35,000 meals were airdropped.

The White House has said the airdrops will be a sustained effort, and that Israel was supportive of the airdrops.

Other countries including France, Egypt and Jordan have carried out airdrops of aid into Gaza.