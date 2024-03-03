Jerusalem Post
Pro-Palestinian protesters block NYPD from attending bomb threat, official claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked an NYPD vehicle from attending a call about a bomb threat on Saturday, according to a post on X by NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

"Happy Saturday to all! Except the people who thought it was a good idea to block an NYPD ESU vehicle on the way to a bomb threat call. They will be spending their Saturday where they belong - in jail!," Daughtry wrote.

 

