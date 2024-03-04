One killed, 7 wounded by anti-tank missile fire in northern Israel

One person was killed, two people were seriously wounded, four others were moderately wounded, and one other person was lightly wounded after an anti-tank missile was fired toward Margaliot in northern Israel on Monday morning, according to Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom.

The wounded, all Thai workers, were evacuated by helicopter to Rabin Medical Center-Hasharon Hospital, Rambam Medical Center, and Ziv Medical Center.

"Using an MDA bullet-proof intensive care vehicle, we arrived near the place where the anti-tank missile fire occurred and retrieved the wounded from there," said MDA senior medic Yigal Ben Udiz and MDA paramedic Walid Kezel. "Together with the IDF medical personnel, we provided medical treatment and evacuated five wounded people who suffered from shrapnel injuries with Air Force helicopters."

IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

Shortly after the anti-tank missile attack, the IDF struck a site in Chihine in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese reports. Israeli soldiers operate near the northern border with Lebanon, on February 21, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Sunday night, Hezbollah claimed that Israeli forces made two attempts to infiltrate into Lebanese territory. The terrorist movement said it fired at and set off explosive devices targeting the troops.

Additionally, on Sunday night, the IDF struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash Shab and Kfarkela.