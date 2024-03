The IDF destroyed the home of Abed Massad, an accomplice of a terrorist attack in Huwara last August, early Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported

The Huwara attack resulted in the deaths of Ashdod residents Shai Nigarkar and his son Aviad

The house was demolished in the village of Kafr Dan, north of Jenin in the West Bank.

Osama Beni Fidel, the terrorist who carried out the attack, was arrested last November during a military operation in Jenin.