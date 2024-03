Patnibin Maxwell, 31, from India, was killed by anti-tank fire in Margaliot in northern Israel on Monday, Israeli media reported the following day.

He came to Israel in December of last year to work in agriculture. Another two Indians were seriously wounded in the Hezbollah attack.

India's embassy in Israel on Tuesday advised its nationals working in Israeli border areas to move to safer parts of the country.

Reuters contributed to this report.