Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

30 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 5, 2024 21:59

A barrage of 30 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona Tuesday evening, the northernmost city's municipality said.

The Kiryat Shmona municipality spokesperson added, "During the barrage, 30 rockets were detected, of which 13 were intercepted, and 17 fell outside of the city in open areas. Currently, there are no injuries reported."

Hezbollah-affiliated news source Al-Mayadeen has reported that the IDF has begun attacking targets in Southern Lebanon as a response, but this is yet to be confirmed by Israeli sources.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Yemen's Houthis carry out operation targeting two US warships
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 09:50 PM
US looking at military, commercial options to move aid into Gaza by sea
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 09:12 PM
Blinken and Gantz discussed aid , 6-week ceasefire in meeting
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 08:31 PM
President Herzog, education minister meets to resolve Israel Prize drama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 06:52 PM
Israeli strike kills three civilians in south Lebanon, states mayor
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:35 PM
Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort French military planes
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:28 PM
Blinken urges Israel to maximize aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 04:54 PM
Russia says US and NATO are stepping up military activity in Arctic
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 03:14 PM
Indian citizen killed in Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel named
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 11:16 AM
IDF destroys home of accomplice involved in a terror attack in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2024 08:06 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region - GFZ
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:35 AM
Russia asks for probe into West's possible involvement in Stalin's death
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:33 AM
Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 05:32 AM
Singapore signed exclusive deal with Taylor Swift, says PM
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 03:01 AM
UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:45 PM