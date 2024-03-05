30 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona

A barrage of 30 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona Tuesday evening, the northernmost city's municipality said.

The Kiryat Shmona municipality spokesperson added, "During the barrage, 30 rockets were detected, of which 13 were intercepted, and 17 fell outside of the city in open areas. Currently, there are no injuries reported."

Hezbollah-affiliated news source Al-Mayadeen has reported that the IDF has begun attacking targets in Southern Lebanon as a response, but this is yet to be confirmed by Israeli sources.