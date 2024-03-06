Jerusalem Post
Canada intends to announce the renewal of UNRWA funding

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Canada intends to announce the renewal of UNRWA funding next week, Maariv reported on Wednesday. 

This comes in the backdrop of an expected visit by Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly to the Middle East, where Joly will first visit Israel and meet her counterpart, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, alongside other Israeli officials. 

Maariv added that foreign diplomatic sources reported that Canada, which stopped funding UNRWA following investigations into the connections between UNRWA members and Hamas, including participation in the October 7 massacre, will renew its funding of the organization. 

This is a developing story.



