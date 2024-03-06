Man wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack, 14-year-old suspect arrested

A 64-year-old man was wounded in a stabbing attack at a bus stop in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics treated the victim and evacuated him to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. The man was in moderate condition.

Police operate at the scene. March 6, 2024. (Police Spokesperson's Unit).

Police arrest the suspect

After searching the area, the police arrested the suspect, a 14-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, who had fled the scene. The scene of the attack. March 6, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The police said it found the knife used in the attack.

The police spokesperson said forces commanded by Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman were continuing the investigations at the scene and the situation was being assessed.

This is a developing story.