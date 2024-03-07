Palestinian Authority doesn't incite to terror, former Israeli security chief says

“The Palestinian Authority is not a body that encourages terrorism,” former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Nadav Argaman said on Thursday at the INNS conference. “The Palestinian Authority is the legitimate body of the Palestinian people,” he said.

“The Palestinian Authority is not a body that encourages terrorism and certainly not a terrorist organization...the Palestinian Authority sees itself as living by our side," he said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response, "Former head of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, is a prisoner of the concept he himself nurtured. The Palestinian Authority has been funding terrorist families, supporting murderers, and sponsoring brutal terrorism for decades.

“The statement as if the PA does not encourage terrorism, and that it wants to live by Israel's side - is disconnected from reality and a direct continuation of the old conception.”