IDF strikes military buildings in Lebanon, intercepts Hezbollah drone

The IDF struck Hezbollah military buildings in the Zabkin area and intercepted an explosive drone belonging to Hezbollah fighter jets, the IDF stated on Friday.

This comes following a previous IDF strike on Thursday, where the IDF intercepted an explosive drone belonging to Hezbollah.

Additionally, on Friday, an unmanned aircraft belonging to Hezbollah crossed over from Lebanese territory and fell in the Hermon area.

According to the IDF, no causalities were reported from the fall of the aircraft. However, a number of further launches from Lebanon into Israeli territory have been detected in recent hours.