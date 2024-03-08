Families of hostages taken by Hamas receive sign of life from captives - report

Families of Gaza hostages received signs of life from over a dozen of their loved ones taken in Hamas captivity, Channel 12 reported on Friday evening.

Channel 12 said that the IDF censor prevented further details from being published at this stage.

Over 134 hostages remain in Gaza after being taken by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The IDF had previously announced that 33 of the remaining 134 had been killed in captivity.

Israelis are seen protesting for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Gaza hostage families block Highway 1 in cages, protesting Israeli gov't

Family members of hostages entered cages, blocking Highway 1 connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday, intending to remind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entire public that the hostages have been "rotting in hell" for 154 days.

This is a developing story.