Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday that reconstructing the Gaza Strip after the war will cost $90 billion as a response to the IDF beginning operations in Rafah.

He also reiterated that Egypt would not allow Palestinian refugees inside Egypt's borders, saying, "We will not assist the separation of Palestinians from their land."

On the topic of aid, he also commented that Egypt is "working" on beginning airdrops, like the US and other countries.