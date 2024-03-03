Ultra-Orthodox Jews block Israeli highway in protest of IDF draft

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters blocked Highway 4, near the haredi city of Bnei Brak, in a demonstration against recent calls for equal IDF conscription rules on Sunday afternoon.

The protesters can be seen blocking vehicles and clashing with police officers at the intersection near the Coca-Cola factory in Bnei Brak, as shown in footage shared on social media.

מאות חרדים מהפלג הירושלמי מפגינים וחוסמים את כביש 4 באזור צומת קוקה-קולה בעקבות הבג"ץ בנושא חוק הגיוס@OrRavid pic.twitter.com/jlCvSY92ds — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 3, 2024

This is a developing story.