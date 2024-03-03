Jerusalem Post
Ultra-Orthodox Jews block Israeli highway in protest of IDF draft

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters blocked Highway 4, near the haredi city of Bnei Brak, in a demonstration against recent calls for equal IDF conscription rules on Sunday afternoon.

The protesters can be seen blocking vehicles and clashing with police officers at the intersection near the Coca-Cola factory in Bnei Brak, as shown in footage shared on social media.

This is a developing story.

