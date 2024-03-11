Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF jets target Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 11, 2024 23:54

IAF jets attacked a Hezbollah terror infrastructure and military structures in the Ayta ash Shab and Naqoura areas of southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday. 

IDF tanks and artillery conducted additional strikes in the Ayta ash Shab area, the IDF said. 

IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. March 11, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

At least one civilian has been killed and several others injured after Israel launched four strikes on eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

One of the strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, at least two kilometers from Roman ruins, the security sources said.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km west of Baalbek, they added.



