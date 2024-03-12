Jerusalem Post
Judges appointed to northern magistrates' and district courts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 12, 2024 15:09

On Tuesday, the Judicial Selection Committee convened for a meeting at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem to appoint judges in the northern magistrate's and district courts and the Haifa district. 

Appointed to the northern district courts, Galit Margalit Biton Lankeri was appointed attorney, Itay Karmi was appointed senior registrar, and Yosef Jacobi and Roman Klugerman were appointed to the traffic courts. 

In the Haifa district courts, Yaron Altarzon was appointed advisor, Ronit Weizman was appointed attorney, and Ella Patel was appointed executor. Yoav Nourieli and Nekhras Aref were appointed to the traffic courts. Milad Talhami was appointed for senior registration. 

No decision was made for the district court of Jerusalem, although discussions continued. 



