Lapid, Tropper exchange blame for failure to pass draft law

Former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett prevented a draft law from passing during the Bennett-Lapid government, Minister-without-portfolio Chili Tropper told Kikar HaShabbat on Tuesday.

"I did the coalition negotiations and put it in the basic lines. Unfortunately, those who were prime ministers did not help us. "We tried to push for it, but [Lapid and Bennett] did not allow us to promote it," he said.

Opposition head Yair Lapid said in response, "The National Unity faction attempts to flatter the ultra-Orthodox at the expense of liberal values and serving the public, do not justify truth.

"The previous government passed the conscription law in the first reading, and without Yesh Atid, the law would not have passed that either.

"I suggest that instead of trying to prepare the background for a government with the ultra-orthodox and without the liberal parties, the National Unity faction will help us to overthrow the extremist and harmful government that they insist on saving," he concluded.