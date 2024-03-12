Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid, Tropper exchange blame for failure to pass draft law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett prevented a draft law from passing during the Bennett-Lapid government, Minister-without-portfolio Chili Tropper told Kikar HaShabbat on Tuesday. 

"I did the coalition negotiations and put it in the basic lines. Unfortunately, those who were prime ministers did not help us. "We tried to push for it, but [Lapid and Bennett] did not allow us to promote it," he said.

Opposition head Yair Lapid said in response, "The National Unity faction attempts to flatter the ultra-Orthodox at the expense of liberal values and serving the public, do not justify truth.

"The previous government passed the conscription law in the first reading, and without Yesh Atid, the law would not have passed that either.

"I suggest that instead of trying to prepare the background for a government with the ultra-orthodox and without the liberal parties, the National Unity faction will help us to overthrow the extremist and harmful government that they insist on saving," he concluded.

US spy chief: China could use TikTok to influence US elections
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 05:54 PM
Haredi parties agree to integrate core studies in schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 05:52 PM
Germany to take part in Gaza airdrops, say government sources
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 05:24 PM
Iraqi terrorists target Ben-Gurion Airport in drone strike - Iran media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 05:14 PM
US preparing new weapons package for Ukraine - officials
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 04:53 PM
US issues Iran-related 'counter terrorism' sanctions
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 04:13 PM
Judges appointed to northern magistrates' and district courts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 03:08 PM
Unauthorized boarding of vessel reported off Somalia, UK monitor says
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 02:15 PM
Sudan's army says it took control of national radio and television HQ
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 01:47 PM
Russia says it takes over village in Ukraine's Donetsk region - RIA
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 01:32 PM
Russian military transport plane crashes with 15 on board - reports
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:52 PM
Qatar says it is working to establish a permanent Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:48 PM
EU leaders mull measures against Iran over missile transfers to Russia
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:08 PM
EU leaders to urge Israel not to launch Rafah operation
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:07 PM
Two people dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands
By REUTERS
03/12/2024 12:05 PM