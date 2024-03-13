Jerusalem Post
Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

By REUTERS

President Joe Biden won enough delegates on Tuesday to seal the Democratic Party's nomination. A face-off against former President Donald Trump looms in what would be the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Biden needed 1,968 delegates to win the nomination, a number Edison Research said he passed on Tuesday night as results began to come in from the primary contest in Georgia, ahead of expected results from Mississippi, Washington state, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats living abroad.

He faced only token opposition in the Democratic primary campaign, though liberal activists frustrated by his support for Israel's war in Gaza have convinced a sizable minority of Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in protest.

