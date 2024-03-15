Jerusalem Post
Within minutes: IDF retaliates against Gaza rockets, destroys launcher

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced that a launch from northern Gaza toward the city of Sderot was detected and successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array on Friday.

A few minutes after the detection, the IDF and the Israeli air force carried out a joint aircraft and artillery strike on the launcher, which was located in the northern Gaza Strip.

The launcher was destroyed as a result of the strike. 

Footage of the IDF destroying the Hamas rocket Launcher used to attack the city of Sderot, March 15, 2924. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


