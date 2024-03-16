Man opens fire on Jewish community in Hebron, terrorist eliminated

A terrorist opened fire on the Jewish community in the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday, the IDF said. The suspect was subsequently targeted and eliminated by IDF soldiers.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was caused, but IDF troops have begun searching the area for additional terrorists.

Israeli media, citing Palestinian sources, identified the shooter as Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, the imam of Hebron's al-Qassem Mosque.

Video shows suspected shooter firing from a cemetery

Walla shared a video of the incident that appears to show the terrorist shooting from within a cemetery complex. The suspected terrorist who shot at Hebron's Jewish community. March 16, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Several Palestinians in the vicinity at the time were reportedly detained for questioning under suspicion of possible involvement in the attack.

Later, the Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency reported that Israeli security forces had raided Nofal's home.

This is a developing story