Israeli jets pound Hezbollah target in response to missiles directed at Acre

IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of al-Khyam in response to missiles fired toward Acre overnight, the IDF reported Sunday.

The attack was initially reported by the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen agency on Sunday morning.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Kafr Kila on Saturday night.

IDF artillery also struck a site to remove a threat in the area of Maisat Saturday night, the IDF added.

Intensifying attacks

Also on Saturday, missiles fired toward the areas of Ghajar and Mount Dov from Lebanon were identified. The IDF subsequently struck the source of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Strike on a Hezbollah military compound in the area of al-Khyam in southern Lebanon (IDF Spokespersons Unit).

Fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Tayr Harfa overnight on Friday, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh in Lebanon.

Attacks between Hezbollah and the IDF have intensified recently. Last week, two barrages of at least 100 rockets in total were launched at northern Israel.