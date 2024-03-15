IDF attacks Hezbollah targets following launches into northern Israel

IDF artillery struck launchers used by Hezbollah following a series of identified launches from Lebanon into the areas of Margaliot, Malkia, and Shtula in northern Israel, the IDF stated on Friday afternoon.

Additionally, the IDF attacked a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Ayta ash Shab, a military structure in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh.

The IDF also reported that an additional Hezbollah military structure was struck in the area of Labbouneh, and IDF artillery struck an "imminent threat" in the Wadi Hamoul and Houla areas overnight.