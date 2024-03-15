Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF attacks Hezbollah targets following launches into northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF artillery struck launchers used by Hezbollah following a series of identified launches from Lebanon into the areas of Margaliot, Malkia, and Shtula in northern Israel, the IDF stated on Friday afternoon.

Additionally, the IDF attacked a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Ayta ash Shab, a military structure in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh. 

The IDF also reported that an additional Hezbollah military structure was struck in the area of Labbouneh, and IDF artillery struck an "imminent threat" in the Wadi Hamoul and Houla areas overnight.

IDF fighter jets attack a building that was used by Hezbollah in Aalma El Chaeb, Lebanon, March 15, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Israel says Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic'
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 03:37 PM
Netanyahu approves Rafah operation, Israeli officials to head to Doha
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
03/15/2024 02:40 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Pacific 01 ship in Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:32 PM
Three killed, 27 wounded in hotel attack in Somali capital, police say
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:19 PM
Russian official says election video surveillance systems in Siberia hit
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 02:18 PM
Russian missile injures 20 civilian people Odesa
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 01:39 PM
Lebanon: 'Ready to return to resolution 1701'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 12:49 PM
Ambrey says tanker subject to missile strike near Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 12:15 PM
Aid supply ship from Cyprus reaches Gaza coast
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:07 AM
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 10:03 AM
Smotrich demands to enter war cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:15 AM
Salim Joubran, former chief justice, dies at 76
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 09:06 AM
Israel to conduct 'specific operations' in Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 08:17 AM
Russian official says three children killed in Donetsk
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 07:27 AM
Houthis The captain of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship was transferred to Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 06:19 AM