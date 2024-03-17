Hamas confirms Marwan Issa killed - report

Hamas stated behind closed doors that Marwan Issa, deputy to Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, who was targeted in an Israeli strike last week, has been killed, according to a Sunday Kan News report, citing Palestinian sources.

According to the sources, the number three in Hamas’s high command was killed in the IDF strike in Nusirat, in central Gaza, while he was hiding in one of Hamas's terror tunnels.

Hamas number three still buried under terror tunnel

The sources further told Kan that his body was still buried underneath the rubble.

According to the report, Razi Abu Tomeh, Commander of a Hamas Brigade, was also killed in the strike.

Last week, the IDF announced it had targeted Issa during a strike on the Strip. However, the military could not confirm Issa had been killed, and Hamas remained silent on the subject. Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

“We are on our way to complete victory,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video published following the attack. “We have already killed number four in the Hamas; three, two, and one are on the way.”

“We will reach everyone,” he concluded.