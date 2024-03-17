Jerusalem Post
IDF troops arrest suspects in West Bank in overnight operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops, along with Shin Bet forces, arrested seven suspects throughout the West Bank in an overnight operation, the military said on Sunday.

In an operation in Hebron, troops arrested three suspects and found parts of a bomb.

In the village of Ya'bad, the forces arrested an additional three suspects, while in the village of Dheisha, they arrested another suspect. 

The suspects who were arrested and the weapons that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, the military added.

Ofir Akunis appointed Israel's General Consul in New York
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 12:33 PM
Crash involving passenger bus, fuel truck kills 21 in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 12:24 PM
Petrol bomb thrown at Russian embassy in Moldova
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 12:18 PM
Biden campaign raises over $53m. in February fundraising
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 11:07 AM
Smotrich slams changes in IDF high command
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 10:35 AM
Soldier seriously wounded in central Gaza, receiving treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 06:12 AM
One dead after Ukrainian drone attack on refinery - Russia
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 03:32 AM
US military says it intercepted a Houthi drone in the Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
03/17/2024 02:35 AM
Syrian soldier injured in Israeli strike, Syrian army says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 01:36 AM
IDF took down suspicious target above the sea near Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 01:19 AM
Govt to approve retired chief justice to civil service committee
By WALLA!
03/17/2024 12:32 AM
Reports of Israeli activity in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 12:27 AM
US reveals UN ceasefire proposal, diminishes chance of Rafah op
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 10:36 PM
Gideon Sa'ar threatens to resign over entrance to cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 08:59 PM
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade took part in October 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 08:44 PM