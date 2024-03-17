IDF troops arrest suspects in West Bank in overnight operation

IDF troops, along with Shin Bet forces, arrested seven suspects throughout the West Bank in an overnight operation, the military said on Sunday.

In an operation in Hebron, troops arrested three suspects and found parts of a bomb.

In the village of Ya'bad, the forces arrested an additional three suspects, while in the village of Dheisha, they arrested another suspect.

The suspects who were arrested and the weapons that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, the military added.