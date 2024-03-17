'He dumped Israel': Donald Trump accuses Biden of abandoning support

Former US president Donald Trump accused successor Joe Biden of abandoning his support for Israel and telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave office during an interview on FOX News with presenter Howard Kurtz on Sunday.

Trump on Biden's attack on IsraelTrump: And all of a sudden, he dumped Israel. That’s what he’s doing. He dumped IsraelHoward Kurtz: He’s not walking away, but what would be enlightened? He is walking away.Trump: I mean, he just said, essentially that Bibi Netanyahu should… pic.twitter.com/z9D3UDQiCP — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) March 17, 2024

"And all of a sudden, he dumped Israel. That’s what he’s doing. He dumped Israel," said Trump in a clip of the interview.

After Kurtz interjected, Trump doubled down, saying, "I mean, he just said, essentially, that Bibi Netanyahu should take a walk."

Additionally, Trump called on Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza quickly, saying, "Do it [end the war] quickly, and return to a world of peace." Israel's military operates in the Gaza Strip during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, on November 27, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Democrats voiced concerns over Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership

These comments come after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for an election in Israel to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

President Biden later came out defending Schumer's comments, saying he "expressed a serious concern shared not only by him but by many Americans."