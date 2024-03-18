United Methodist Church bishops call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

The United Methodist Church Council of Bishops has urgently called for "an immediate and permanent cease-fire" in the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, expressing concern for the human toll and advocating for a path to durable peace.

"As bishops of The United Methodist Church, we call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza and pledge our prayers and commitment to work for a durable peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and all in the region," the statement released last week, emphasized.

Highlighting the impact of the conflict, it noted, "Since then, more than 30,000 have been killed by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, the majority of them women and children."

The bishops stressed the need for "diplomatic initiatives that will engage both Israelis and Palestinians in an effort to understand the fears, hopes, and aspirations of each other," calling for a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of both communities.

The United Methodist Church Council of Bishops represents the spiritual leadership of the United Methodist denomination, a global church active in more than 125 countries. Tasked with guiding the church's mission, vision, and doctrine, the Council of Bishops plays a critical role in articulating the church's stance on social and global issues.