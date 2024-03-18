Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu and Biden discuss operation in Rafah, Gaza aid

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 18, 2024 18:34

US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and discussed the situation in Rafah and efforts increase aid to Gaza, the White House said.

The call was the first between the two leaders since Feb. 15 and comes amid sharp tensions between Israel and its most steadfast ally over Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza that followed Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack inside Israel.

"President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza," the White House said.

The conversation lasted for 45 minutes, according to Maariv.

Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM
WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 02:45 PM
Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism
By MICHAEL STARR
03/18/2024 02:11 PM
Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 01:36 PM
Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 01:29 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 12:03 PM
Borrell seeks approval for military aid to Ukraine at EU summit
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:46 AM
Trump 2024 campaign might tap Paul Manafort - Washington Post
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:28 AM
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:09 AM
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:27 AM
IDF fighter jets target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 10:16 AM
Pakistani airstrike killed eight, Taliban says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 09:14 AM
Suspected arson at a synagogue in Kfar Saba
By WALLA!
03/18/2024 08:58 AM
Nine arrested in operation against crime carried out in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 08:45 AM
Kim Jong Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on re-election
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:33 AM