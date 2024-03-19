Government spokesman Eylon Levy suspended by PMO

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy was suspended by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, the PMO confirmed.

The reason for the suspension was not stated, although Israeli media reported that it was linked to his having responded to a tweet by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron concerning humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier this month, Levy responded to a tweet by Cameron in which the foreign secretary said that he had told minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz that Israel must increase humanitarian aid into Gaza.

1️⃣ If it were possible to have a pause to get the hostages out, we would obviously have grabbed it with both hands. Hamas must be pressured to back down from its delusional demands. 2️⃣ It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid has not increased. Last week we had a record… https://t.co/Yriptygryc — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 7, 2024

Levy wrote “It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid has not increased. Last week we had a record 277 trucks. Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 50% MORE food trucks entering compared with before the war. Israel’s crossings have excess capacity and if the UK wants more aid to enter Gaza, it should send it and we’ll make sure it gets in.” (L-R) Israeli gov't spokesperson Eylon Levy, Sara Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The British Foreign Office reportedly requested clarification after the tweet was published, saying that they were “surprised” by the tweets “given the constructive dialogue between the countries.”

Sara Netanyahu reportedly tried to have Levy removed

A few weeks ago, N12 reported that Sara Netanyahu tried to have Levy removed from his role for participating in the Israeli judicial reform protests before the Israel-Hamas War.

Levy reportedly published tweets at the time supporting protests against the judicial reform being promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The report sparked outrage among both supporters and opponents of the government at the time, including members of the Likud party.

Levy, who previously served as international media advisor to President Isaac Herzog, became an international viral sensation while representing the Israeli government in an interview with Sky News anchor Kay Burley.