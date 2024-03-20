Arab MK accuses Israel of 'massacre' in Gaza, removed from Knesset plenum

Hadash-Ta'al MK and faction leader Ayman Odeh was taken out of the Knesset plenum after he made remarks opposing IDF's war on Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday.

"I appeal to you to be a real opposition against this government and its crimes in Gaza," he told the Knesset plenum.

"מה שהצבא עושה שם זה רצח, זה טבח - הרעבה של ילדים" - ח"כ איימן עודה הוצא מהמליאה בעקבות אמירותיו נגד צה"ל והביקורת על המצב ההומניטרי בעזה@AyOdeh@GermanYael1@hanochmilwidsky pic.twitter.com/k5uRwELAeo — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) March 20, 2024

"What the army is a crime, it's killing, it's murder, it's a massacre," he added.