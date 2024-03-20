Jerusalem Post
Arab MK accuses Israel of 'massacre' in Gaza, removed from Knesset plenum

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hadash-Ta'al MK and faction leader Ayman Odeh was taken out of the Knesset plenum after he made remarks opposing IDF's war on Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday.

"I appeal to you to be a real opposition against this government and its crimes in Gaza," he told the Knesset plenum.

"What the army is a crime, it's killing, it's murder, it's a massacre," he added. 

