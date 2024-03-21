Jerusalem Post
US to bring resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza for vote in UN on Friday

By REUTERS

The United States on Friday morning will bring a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal to the United Nations Security Council for a vote, a spokesperson said.

“The United States has been working in earnest with Council members over the last several weeks on a Resolution that will unequivocally support ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal, which would get hostages released and help enable a surge in humanitarian aid," Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday.

