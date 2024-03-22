Attempted shooting attack in Dolev, authorities search for perpetrator

A Palestinian terrorist shot at an Israeli minibus in the settlement of Dolev, in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, Israeli media reported Friday morning.

Security forces and several helicopters are scanning the area for the terrorist who is currently under pursuit.

According to the reports, IDF arrived at the scene following the shooting, and there was an exchange of fire that resulted in damage to the vehicle. There were no casualties.

Recent terror attacks

Two Shin Bet officers were wounded in a shooting attack near Gush Etzion junction on Tuesday afternoon, the IDF confirmed. One of the victims was in serious but stable condition, while the other was lightly wounded, according to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

On Thursday, a Palestinian convert to Judaism was mistakenly shot and killed near Elazar in the Etzion bloc, launching an IDF probe into the soldiers responsible.

Last week, a terrorist opened fire on the Jewish community in the West Bank city of Hebron. Several Palestinians were detained for possible involvement in the attack while the terrorist was neutralized.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. This is a developing story.