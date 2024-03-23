Houthi leader says there are 'reckless' American-British on Yemen

The head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said on Saturday there have been "reckless" American-British attacks on Yemen. The American-British attacks aim to break a naval blockade of ships linked to Israel, which is besieging Gaza, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi said on X. Houthi followers raise firearms during a parade in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to show support to Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in Sanaa, Yemen January 29, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The Houthi-run Saba News Agency said separately that US-British aircraft had launched five raids on Hodeidah, the area where Yemen's main port is located.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday in a statement that its forces had conducted self-defense strikes against three Houthi underground storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Houthi terrorists fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, it also said.

Red Sea shipping attacks

Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.