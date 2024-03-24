Israeli forces arrest senior Hamas terrorist in West Bank town

Israeli security forces captured in broad daylight a senior Hamas terrorist in the Palestinian West Bank town of El-Bireh, near Ramallah, Israel Police said Sunday.

The arrest of the suspect, who previously served time in Israeli prison for a number of terrorist attacks, took place during the weekend.

בפעילות משותפת של יחידת הגדעונים 33, שירות הבטחון הכללי וצה"ל נעצר בסוף השבוע מבוקש בגין מעורבותו בפעילות טרור בכפר אל בירה שבאזור רמאללה. העצור נחשב לפעיל חמאס בכיר אשר ריצה מספר שנות מאסר בכלא הישראלי על פעולות טרור שונות pic.twitter.com/Zxb4nPprYX — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 24, 2024

This is a developing story.