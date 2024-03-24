Jerusalem Post
Israeli forces arrest senior Hamas terrorist in West Bank town

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 24, 2024 15:55

Israeli security forces captured in broad daylight a senior Hamas terrorist in the Palestinian West Bank town of El-Bireh, near Ramallah, Israel Police said Sunday.

The arrest of the suspect, who previously served time in Israeli prison for a number of terrorist attacks, took place during the weekend.

This is a developing story.



