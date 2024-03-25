Special forces commander: We found weaponry hidden at Shifa in overnight raid

Lieutenant-Colonel A, a Shayetet 13 special forces commander, reported that Israeli troops had located weapons hidden among medical supplies, patients, and visitors during a targeted raid of the hospital overnight on Sunday into Monday.

"The operation was launched after receiving precise intelligence about the return of terrorists and the return of the hospital being used as a base for Hamas leadership," Lieutenant-Colonel A said. "During the raid, we found a large amount of military equipment hidden among medical supplies, patients, and visitors who were in the hospital.

"During the surgical operation, we distinguished between the patients and visitors and the terrorists. We eliminated the terrorists, and many of them were arrested."